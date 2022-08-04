(WWLP) – August 4th is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! The original semi-sweet chocolate recipe was created by Ruth Wakefield in the late 1930s who ran the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best chocolate chip cookie spots in western Massachusetts:
- Hungry Ghost Bread: 62 State St Northampton
- Atkins Farms: 1150 West St Amherst
- The Humble Peach: 174 N Pleasant St Amherst
- A-Frame Bakery: 1194 Cold Spring Rd Williamstown
- Chocolate Springs Cafe: 55 Pittsfield Rd Lenox
- Tart Baking Co: 192 Main St Northampton
- Pete’s Sweets: 32 Shaker Rd East Longmeadow
- Bittersweet Bakery & Cafe: 470 Greenfield Rd Deerfield
- Wigwam Western Summit: 2350 Mohawk Trl North Adams
- The Apple Place: 540 Somers Rd Rte 83 East Longmeadow
And a better way to serve cookies is with ice cream! Check out these western Mass. favorites that serve ice cream near you.
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts choclate chip cookie spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.