(WWLP) – It’s FRIYAY and what better way to celebrate August 4th than it also being National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day!
Did you know that the original semi-sweet chocolate recipe was created by Ruth Wakefield in the late 1930s? She ran the Toll House Inn in Whitman, Massachusetts. Her cookies became so popular, Nestlé still prints her recipe on the back of each Toll House Semi-Sweet Chocolate Morsels bag.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best places that sell all types of cookies in western Massachusetts:
- Hot Oven Cookies: 40 Elm Street in Westfield and 1209 Parker Street in Springfield
- Hungry Ghost Bread: 62 State Street in Northampton
- Insomnia Cookies: 30 Main Street in Amherst
- Tart Baking Co: 192 Main Street in Northampton
- Rise Above: 282 Main Street in Greenfield
- Sweet Lucy’s Bakeshop: 7 South Street in Bernardston
- Nina’s Cookies: 541 Springfield Street in Feeding Hills
- Sarah’s Cheesecake & Cafe: 180 Elm Street in Pittsfield
- A-Frame Bakery: 1194 Cold Spring Road in Williamstown
- The Shire Cottage Bakery: 1 Upper Linden Street in Adams
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts chocolate chip cookie spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.
