CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday, December 4th is National Cookie Day!

The first cookies are believed to date back as early as 7th century A.D. Persia, according to a timeline from DoDo Edible Cookie Dough & Ice Cream. By the end of the 14th century, cookies were available throughout Europe and would go on to spread into America.

Now, centuries later, cookies have become so beloved that we’ve set aside an entire day — Dec. 4, National Cookie Day — to honor the sweet treat.

According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts:

And a better way to serve cookies is with ice cream! Check out these western Mass. favorites that serve ice cream near you.

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts cookie spots on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.