SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s National Farmers Market Week!

According to MassFarmersMarket.org, there are more than 245 farmer’s markets in Massachusetts. Farmer’s markets serve communities by supporting local farmers and providing the community with access to healthy food.

All together they contribute approximately $9 billion to the U.S. economy every year. The Go Fresh Mobile Market is open at 19 different locations around Springfield.