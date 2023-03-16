BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – New rates for National Grid customers will be in effect beginning May 1.

National Grid said the average monthly electricity bill will go down by about 39 percent due to the summer rate adjustment proposal filed with the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities. The summer rates are lower than winter rates due to lower electricity prices driven, in part, by lower demand for natural gas.

“We understand that high energy costs have been challenging for customers,” said Helen Burt, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid US. “We are pleased that these new summer rates will help bring down the overall cost of electricity starting in May. We also know our customers pay bills, not rates. So, as summer heats up and customers use more electricity to cool their homes, we are continuing our Customer Savings Initiative to help customers save energy, save money, and secure available energy assistance.”

National Grid offers customers payment assistance programs, including income eligible heating assistance as well as no cost energy efficiency upgrades.