WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid has pledged a combined $1 million to organizations that help with fuel assistance during the winter months.

The funds will assist customers and small business owners in need through United Way partners and the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund.

The Good Neighbor Energy Fund is sponsored by 19 energy companies in the state and administered by The Salvation Army. It provides fuel assistance for residents who are not eligible for state or federal energy assistance.

Residents in need of assistance can also call 211, the free information and referral hotline operated by the United Way, which helps people find programs that support needs such as food, housing and utility assistance.

Customers considering applying for assistance can also learn which community action program is near them by visiting the Massachusetts Association for Community Action website.

Applications for assistance are open beginning November 1 and run through April 30, 2023.