WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– National Grid has released a new report outlining their plan to be fossil-free in their gas networks by 2050 and to reach net-zero emissions.

Read the report: National Grid’s Clean Energy Vision: A fossil-free future for cleanly heating homes and businesses.

National Grid will cut fossil fuel from its gas networks, replacing it with renewable natural gas (RNG) and green hydrogen. In a news release sent to 22News, National Grid explained how these two gases work:

Renewable Natural Gas

Renewable natural gas (RNG) is an immediately available resource released into the

atmosphere by decomposing materials at farms, landfills, wastewater, and other sources. RNG

provides a double benefit as greenhouse gas can be captured before being released and

therefore before it impacts our climate. We can then harness and purify it to flow through our

existing infrastructure in place of natural gas, which is a fossil-fuel. This fossil-free energy is a

double win in our fight against climate change.

Green Hydrogen

National Grid continues to lead our nation in offshore wind development, and these assets can

be used to develop hydrogen through the process of electrolysis. Because the only byproduct of

this production process is water vapor, the hydrogen produced is carbon-free. Hydrogen is

particularly valuable because it can be stored for future use when conditions are such that our

wind or solar assets are not producing high levels of power. This is a fossil-free way to decarbonize multiple sectors including heat, power generation, and transportation.

The company is making efforts to be an industry leader in creating an affordable, reliable clean energy future and reducing the impact to climate change. They are working with states where they operate to help meet legislative climate goals and provide energy choices to customers. They have a four point plan to achieve their goal of enabling all their customers’ homes and businesses meet their heating needs without the use of fossil fuels by 2050: