WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid will distribute $1-million in grants to help Massachusetts businesses with their energy bills.

The gas and electric supplier is partnering with the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), the Retailers Association of Massachusetts (RAM), the Massachusetts Restaurant Association (MRA), and the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce to distribute to their small business members in need.

Each organization will receive $250,000 each and distribute $1,000 grants to reach a total of 1,000 small businesses across Massachusetts.

Last fall the company also committed $1-million to help residential customers through programs of three Massachusetts branches of the United Way and to the Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund. Additionally, they donated another $1-million to 10 Massachusetts food banks to support families and individuals struggling with food insecurity.

Find out more about National Grid’s Winter Customer Savings Initiative using this link.