(WWLP) – With the ongoing electrification of Massachusetts, the demand for electricity is expected to increase in the coming years.

National Grid estimates that by 2050, the use of electricity will be double what it is today.

To upgrade the grid, so it doesn’t hinder clean energy in the state, National Grid unveiled its proposed Electric System Modernization Plan last week.

It is designed to make the electric grid more resilient and more energy efficient, while focusing on equity and environmental justice. And includes over $2 billion in investments over the next five years, like network infrastructure, technology and platforms, along with customer programs.

“The path that the commonwealth is on today, which is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, and do it in a way that is an electric forward pathway to meeting our state’s climate energy goals, so that means electrifying heat and transportation, said Melissa Lavinson, Head of Corporate Affairs for National Grid (New England).

National Grid anticipates this project could generate an additional $1.4 billion in economic activity through the state and the creation of 11,000 jobs by 2030.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on Twitter @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.