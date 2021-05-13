National Grid plans to expand electric vehicle charging stations

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – National Grid will be joining a coalition of national energy providers in creating charging stations for electric vehicles (EV) across the country.

National Grid is providing charging ports for the stations across its territories (MA, NY, and RI),

which is the necessary infrastructure needed to connect the station to the grid. National Grid

already has 1,400 charging ports with 16,000 more planned. Many of these ports are in environmental justice communities, so that all customers of varying incomes have access.

The Electric Highway Coalition is made up of seven major national utility companies working to expand EV charging stations near highways across the United States. With more charging stations, more drivers may buy EVs and existing EV drivers can travel longer distances without worrying about lack of access to proper electric connections.

Each utility within the Coalition will be working in their service regions and collaborating to ensure accessibility, reliability, and a positive customer experience. This effort will support a network of fast charging stations along major highways from the Atlantic Coast, through the Midwest and South and into the Gulf and Plains regions. Other participating utilities in the Coalition include American Electric Power, Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Entergy Corporation, Eversource, Southern Co., and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Alternative Fuel Corridors map courtesy The White House

The expansion of EV charging stations is part of President Biden’s plan to create more infrastructure to support the use of electric vehicles in an effort to reduce carbon emissions while creating jobs in the energy sector.