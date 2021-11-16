National Grid takes first step in creating a fleet of electric vehicles

WALTHAM, Mass. (WWLP)– National Grid has set a goal of having all light duty vehicles in their fleet be electric by 2030.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday in Lowell when they unveiled a fully electric Ford E-Transit cargo van for day-to-day operations. The pilot program is in partnership with Ford Motor Company. The vehicle will be used to perform regular field work in Massachusetts first, then move to National Grid’s New York fleet for a second round of testing.

“We are excited to be the first energy company in the Northeast to test out Ford’s electric

van,” said Badar Khan, President of National Grid, U.S. “Over the next decade, National Grid will

be moving to a 100% electric fleet for our light duty vehicles and working to replace medium and

heavy-duty vehicles with cleaner options. Last year, we began testing electric backhoes and this

year, e-vans could bring us closer to our goal of net zero by 2050.”

Ford’s E-Transit is the first all-electric cargo van from a full-line automaker in North America,

and is an electrified version of the Ford Transit. Ford will use the feedback and data from the pilot program to make changes and improvements to the vehicle to increase it’s usability for a larger range of customers.