MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — A worker with electric utility National Grid died after getting injured at a job site early Thursday morning, the company said in a statement.

The worker was injured in Medford just after midnight while doing underground work and taken to a hospital, the company said.

“With great sadness we can confirm that early this morning a National Grid electric employee died after sustaining injuries on the job while working in Medford, Massachusetts,” the statement said. “Our immediate priority is ensuring we are doing everything we can to support this employee’s family and colleagues.”

No additional information about the worker was made public.

Three Medford police officers were also taken to the hospital as a precaution, police said.

A spokesperson for the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed that the federal workplace safety agency has responded to the scene and is involved in the investigation.