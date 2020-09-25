National Guard veterans to be honored for their heroism

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Families of veterans in the Massachusetts National Guard who lost their lives to service-related illnesses and injuries will now be presented with a special honor.

The Baker-Polito Administration created a Massachusetts Medal of Fidelity Thursday.

The Medal of Fidelity will recognize service-connected injuries related to exposure to harmful substances, as well as death from combat-related mental illness.

Service-related illnesses include PTSD, depression, and substance use disorder, which affect individual veterans and their loved ones.

This is the first medal of its kind given by the Commonwealth honoring their heroism.