BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new national three-digit mental health and suicide hotline number will be activated beginning on July 16, 2022.

Congress approved a new three-digit dialing code – 988. People will be able to call in from anywhere in the country and be transferred to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL). The three numbers will make it easier to remember for people who may be struggling with a mental health crisis and will offer a full range of crisis care services anywhere in the nation.

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing NSPL network. The current Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will remain active.

In Massachusetts, mental health organizations and healthcare providers including Call2Talk, Samaritans of Cape Cod and the Islands, Samaritans, Inc., Samaritans of Merrimack Valley, Samaritans Southcoast, Department of Mental Health, MassHealth, 911, Mass Behavioral Health Partnership oversee the Emergency Service Providers, and the Mass Coalition for Suicide Prevention is working on the transition to 988.

Information on the transition and crisis line employment opportunities in Massachusetts can be found on the state’s website.