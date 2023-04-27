CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – In honor of National Prime Rib Day on Thursday, Yelp has determined the best places for a steak in western Massachusetts.
According to Yelp, these are the top 10 best prime rib places in the Springfield area:
- The Chandler Steakhouse – MGM Springfield
- Max’s Tavern – Springfield
- Student Prince – Springfield
- Center Square Grill – East Longmeadow
- Kaptain Jimmy’s – Agawam
- Storrowton Tavern & Carriage House – West Springfield
- Texas Roadhouse – Springfield
- Saray – Springfield
- Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant – Springfield
- Westwood Restaurant and Pub – Westfield
Additionally, these are the top 5 best prime rib places in the western Massachusetts area, according to Yelp:
- Salem Cross Inn – West Brookfield
- The Red Lion Inn – Stockbridge
- Morgan House – Lee
- Tavern Restaurant – Westfield
- The Whately Inn – Whately
Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts restaurants that serve prime rib on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.