CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, January 4th is National Trivia Day! People in Massachusetts love interesting facts according to Google Trends.

Robert L. Birch (a logophile) was a librarian who is known for creating National Trivia Day in 1980. A logophile is a lover of words. BetMassachusetts.com researched each of the U.S. states for “trivia,” “trivia night,” “trivia near me,” “trivia questions” and “trivia game” on Google Trends. Generally, “near me” searches spiked in 2022 compared to 2021.

Top 10 states with the most interested in trivia

Maine Massachusetts Missouri Rhode Island Montana Wisconsin Minnesota Pennsylvania Colorado Vermont

To find trivia events near you, check out the 22News Community Calendar.

Wednesday, January 4th is also National Spaghetti Day. If you watched TV in the 1970s, you’ll remember that Wednesday was Prince Spaghetti Day. In the famous commercial, Antony ran home through the North End of Boston every Wednesday because his mother was making Prince spaghetti. Prince Pasta was founded in Boston in 1912.