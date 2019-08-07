Nationwide EAS testing Wednesday

(WWLP) – The Federal Communications Commission will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System on Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the 1 minute EAS alert will be sent to radio and television stations at 2:20 p.m. No alerts will be sent to cell phones.

The test is being conducted through FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System. It will evaluate the readiness of the national alerting capability in the absence of internet connectivity.

Both the audio message and text crawl should be accessible to people with disabilities.