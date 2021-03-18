Native American mascot at Athol High School has been rebranded

ATHOL, Mass. (WWLP) – The Athol Royalston Regional School District School Committee voted Wednesday to approve the new school’s mascot as the Bears.

According to a news release sent to 22News from HEARD Strategy & Storytelling, the school committee voted to replace the “Red Raiders” name and mascot to “The Bears.” The HEARD Strategy was willing to rebrand any Massachusetts high school that had a racist or inappropriate mascot pertaining to Native Americans at zero cost to the school.

“We felt that it was important to take the financial burden out of the rebranding process,” said Jake Messier, CEO of HEARD Strategy & Storytelling. “Once a school district decided to make that brave decision, we stepped in and guided them through the process. The Athol mascot subcommittees which worked on this project were thorough, thoughtful, and focused – which made for an extremely fruitful collaboration. Our entire team including our Art Director Ashley Mungo, who’s creating our other mascot rebrands as well, is very pleased with the final product.”

The HEARD Strategy organization rebranded four high schools in Massachusetts

Nashoba Regional High School

Athol High School

Taconic High School

North Brookfield High School

The process included community feedback session and input from members of the area. A committee then creates a list of ten possibilities from which HEARD Strategy with work with the committee to narrow the list to three choices, Bears, Ravens, and Knights.

According to HEARD Strategy & Storytelling the school committee voted to approve and adopt “The Bears” as the new Athol High School mascot. The Bears logo design will be finalized over the next week.

In recent years, Mohawk Trail Regional High School ceased the use of a Native American “chief” logo, while retaining their “Warriors” team nickname. Nearby Turners Falls High School got rid of their “Indians” team name and logo altogether, replacing it with their new “Thunder” team name and logo.