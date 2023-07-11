WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A discussion on the threats to our local butterfly population brought the community together Tuesday night.

Habitat loss, climate change, and pesticides were some of the leading factors discussed. At the West Springfield Public Library Tuesday night, the public learned how to encourage butterflies into their yard. Butterflies like the Monarch, are now considered endangered species, and many others are still at risk.

Monarch (Credit: Joy Marzolf )

Eastern tiger swallowtail (Credit: Joy Marzolf)

American Copper on Fleabane (Credit: Joy Marzolf )

A naturalist told 22News, putting a pollinator garden in your lawn is one way to help butterflies. To also use native plants, that are organically grown. Since the pesticides used on some commercial plants are still in the soil, plant, pollen, nectar, and seeds long after they were sprayed. It’s always better to go organic. These pollinators need many weeds, like milkweed, joe pye weed, and many others!

“When people want to plant butterfly gardens it’s important to not only plant food for the butterfly but food for the caterpillar as well,” said Joy Marzolf, Naturalist, The Joys of Nature. “But no question that pesticides and urban sides have been catastrophic for our butterflies.”

According to state data, over 40 butterflies and moths are threatened. While the Black Swallowtail, the State Butterfly of Massachusetts is not considered endangered.

The next West Springfield Public Library program will be on Thursday, July 20th called Not Really so Scary Animals, that will feature another appearance by Marzolf. Marzolf says to expect Rosie the tarantula and some small snakes to come. It takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.