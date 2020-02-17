Neal celebrates FCC funding to expand rural broadbands in western Massachusetts

Washington, D.C. (WWLP) – The Federal Communications Commission has authorized more than $10 million in funding over 10 years to expand rural broadband in Massachusetts.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the investment will connect over 4.600 unserved rural homes and businesses in the state.

Today’s announcement is another important step in our efforts to close the digital divide and connect rural residents of Massachusetts with the economic, healthcare, and educational opportunities made possible by high-speed broadband. In my travels around the country, I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand how funding provided through the FCC’s Connect America Fund Phase II auction is having a positive impact on rural communities. And the funding we are approving today will build on that success as we connect more rural Americans with digital opportunity. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai

This is great news for these communities across Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden County, who have previously not been able to access broadband connectivity. Having access to affordable broadband would be a huge driver of economic development in these rural towns. In addition, it would allow schools and students to access more information and ensure first responders receive emergency calls and respond in a timely manner. This is a great win for our district. United States Congressman Richard E. Neal

The FCC has now authorized nine waves of funding bringing the total funding to $12.1 million in Massachusetts which is expanding connectivity to 5,742 homes and businesses.