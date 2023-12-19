CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On July 1, the Work and Family Mobility Act went into effect, a new law that allows qualified state residents to apply for a driver’s license regardless of immigration status.

On Tuesday, the Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) announced that since the law went into effect, they have issued 91,961 new learner’s permits and 54,952 new, first time driver’s licenses to residents in Massachusetts.

The RMV prepared for the influx of applications for driver’s licenses ahead of the new law. They hired more than 250 staff members and road test examiners, offered translations for more than 100 languages and expanded hours at several service center locations across the state. The RMV also opened several new locations in Holyoke, Worcester, Revere, Cambridge, Franklin, and Brockton.

“Since the Work and Family Mobility Act was implemented in July, thousands of Massachusetts residents have been able to get licenses helping provide access to friends, families, and their communities,” said MassDOT Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “We are especially proud of the language and interpreter assistance provided to applicants, underscoring our commitment to helping all eligible applicants. We’d also like to thank our non-profit and community partners for assisting the Registry with public education about the new law, which helped to enhanced customer service options.”

Through the Work and Family Mobility Act, immigrants without legal status have to go through the same standard process to receive a state license, like a permit and road test, and pay standard translation fees, which will bring additional revenue to the state.

“We are thrilled to see the real-life results of years of advocacy and perseverance. We thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Registry of Motor Vehicles for their partnership in the rollout of the law – listening to community feedback, expanding access, and establishing best practices so all people can drive safely,” said Laura Rótolo, field director, ACLU of Massachusetts. “There is nothing like the smile on the face of a person who has just passed their road test to remind us why this work is so important. We look forward to continuing to support the implementation of this law with robust regulations and processes.”

Appointments are required for the learner’s permit exam ($30), a road test ($35), and a Class D driver’s license ($50). They can be made online starting at Mass.Gov/myRMV.