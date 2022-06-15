BOSTON (WWLP) – A Goldendoodle recovering from a freak accident that was looking for a new home has been adopted.

According to the MSPCA-Angell, on June 2nd Ned the Goldendoodle was happily running around his back yard when he ran straight into a retaining wall with enough speed to cause a traumatic spinal injury. His previous family surrendered him to the MSPCA after feeling unprepared for a long and delicate healing process.

The adoption center received around 125 applications to adopt Ned. MSPCA-Angell is happy to report, that he left the MSPCA Tuesday to his new home on the North Shore with Anne Marie and Jacob.

Anne Marie said, “We were particularly drawn to Ned for a strange reason. After an hour of owning our house, my husband walked into a 1950s metal clothes line, an accident similar to Ned’s. It left my husband with a terrible concussion that still has lasting impacts today, well over a year and a half later. So we understand Ned’s need for rehabilitation, love, and support.”