CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new law that went into effect this weekend aims to make roads safer for “vulnerable users,” which includes bicyclists, pedestrians, horse riders and more.

The law requires all drivers to provide at least four feet of space between them and “vulnerable road users” when passing. Vulnerable road users are defined as:

Pedestrians

Bicyclists

Roadside Workers

Scooters, skateboards, roller skates, and other micro-mobility devices

Horse riders, horse drawn carriages

Farm equipment

The law states that if it is not possible to overtake a vulnerable user at a safe distance in their lane, the driver may cross the center line when safe to do so and adhere to the road’s speed limit.

Also part of the law, bicyclists are required to use rear red lights at night to help improve their visibility. According to MassBike, the lack of lights can not be a reason for police to stop bicyclists but will be used as evidence when making an insurance claim for any incidents.

The bill was signed into law by former Governor Charlie Baker back in January.