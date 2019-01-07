New bill could help state residents be better protected against identity theft Copyright by WWLP - All rights reserved Video

(WWLP) - Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. falls victim to identity theft.

Identity theft can take many forms, and it can ruin your finances.

Joseph Casella of Chicopee told 22News, "It actually happened to my mom one time. Somebody tried stealing her identity, so she shredded up her documents and all that."

The Massachusetts House and Senate passed a new bill, called "An Act Relative to Consumer Protection from Security Breaches", which could help better protect your financial information from potential thieves.

The bill still needs Governor Baker's signature, but if he signs it the new law will allow you to freeze your credit files for free, to keep personal financial information protected.

The new law would also prevent thieves from opening new credit accounts in their names.

The bill also requires credit bureaus and other companies to provide free credit monitoring services after a data breach.

Individuals age 50 to 59 filed more than 7,200 complaints of identity theft in Massachusetts alone in 2017.

If your identity is stolen, the Massachusetts Office of Consumers Affairs, advises closing any accounts that may have been tampered with and notifying your credit card company or bank.

You'll also want to change your debit or credit card pins, immediately to prevent thieves from using your bank accounts to make fraudulent purchases.