NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (NEWS10) — A new cannabis grow facility has officially opened in North Adams. Temescal Wellness, a medical and recreational cannabis company, recently celebrated the grand opening of this new space.

The company said the 71,400 square-foot facility will increase its production and cultivation capacity, as well as expand its product offerings. The space features a 61,800 square-foot production area with 1,376 LED grow lights.

“At the forefront of this project is our new and larger state-of-the-art cultivation space, which paves the way for expanded manufacturing and production space. North Adams is a community with natural beauty, a strong available workforce, and the city has been great to work with,” said Alex Hardy, Chief Executive Officer of Temescal Wellness.

The building includes movable grow benching, pot filler, a transplanter, a table return crane, as well as a management system to monitor and control the HVAC, fertigation, and automated equipment. Once fully operational, the facility will employ about 80 people.

“We recognize consumers are eager for high-quality flower, as well as novel, innovative and functional cannabis products. In addition to expanded flower lineages and offerings, we are looking forward to delivering marijuana-infused products like our cartridges and edibles to more people, in addition to new products we are developing in our product pipeline,” said Hardy.

Temescal Wellness partnered with ARCO National Construction for the project to renovate an existing building owned by Innovative Industrial Properties. The project included interior renovations, structural upgrades and exterior modifications.