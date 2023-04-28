Tom O’Shea has been named Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game.

BOSTON (WWLP) – A long time environmental advocate and conservationist has been named Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game (DFG).

Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Secretary Rebecca Tepper has appointed Tom O’Shea to the position starting May 1, 2023.

O’Shea has worked at the Trustees of Reservations and the DFG’s Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. During his career he has been involved in land conservation, advocacy and policy, agriculture, coastal resilience and ecology.

“DFG plays a unique and important role in merging nature and culture. With Tom O’Shea at the helm, Massachusetts will be better positioned to prepare for, recover from, and adapt to climate change while bolstering our habitat resilience,” said EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper. “His experience will be critical in helping the Healey-Driscoll Administration to secure a future with clean air, healthy landscapes, wildlife populations, and abundant recreational opportunities.”

“I’m honored and excited to return to DFG and join the Healey-Driscoll Administration as Massachusetts steps up its mitigation strategies and resiliency efforts for the natural resources our residents love most,” added O’Shea. “The Commonwealth is home to countless scenic landscapes. I’m looking forward to this urgent and significant moment for meaningful and proactive action towards climate resilience, access to nature and outdoor recreation, and the conservation of biodiversity and natural habitats.”

O’Shea earned a Master of Public Administration from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, a Master of Forestry from Yale University’s School of Environment, and an undergraduate degree from the University of Maine.