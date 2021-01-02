New coronavirus strain could already be in Mass

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new more contagious strain of coronavirus that originated in the United Kingdom may already be in Massachusetts.

According to the CDC, researchers in Massachusetts and Delaware are analyzing suspicious virus samples for the variant of COVID-19, they expect to have results within days.

So far, cases have been confirmed in California and Colorado.

This new strain of COVID-19 is proven to spread significantly faster than the original strain.

However the COVID-19 vaccines appear to be effective against it.

“It appears from what we learned from the UK and what we’ll prove here is that this particular mutation does in fact make the virus better at transmitting from one person to another,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci said the best way to prevent the spread of this new strain is the same way, washing your hands, wearing masks and keeping social distance.