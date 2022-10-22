CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The legislature ended formal sessions in August, but some bills are still making their way through the process.

On Thursday, the House agreed to a new draft of legislation dealing with Step Therapy. Step Therapy is an insurance practice that makes patients try and fail on preferred treatments before insurers will approve a more expensive option recommended by a physician. This can be extremely frustrating especially when dealing with chronic illnesses.

Representative Lindsay Sabadosa of Northampton stated, “I don’t think any of us want to be told by our doctor the best solution to treat the disease or illness that you have is medication A, and then find out from insurance actually they think it should be medication B. I, personally, trust my physician and I want to take the medication that he or she tells me I should.”

This bill does not ban Step Therapy completely, but its intent is to prevent insurers from cutting costs at the expense of patients. The bill has now been sent back to the Senate and could reach the governor’s desk as early as next week.