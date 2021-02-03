New England Aquarium to welcome back visitors on February 5

BOSTON (WWLP) – The New England Aquarium is set to welcome back visitors on February 5, following updated guidance from the City of Boston.

The Aquarium closed its doors to the public on December 16 to help control the spread of COVID-19, however, animal care staff have remained on-site to provide dedicated care to the 20,000 animals at Central Wharf.

Now that the city has allowed businesses and organizations in Phase 3 Step 1 to resume operations, the Aquarium is getting ready to offer an educational and contactless visitor experience.

For ticket information or to learn more about what to expect before arriving visit: neaq.org.

“We have missed seeing visitors come through our doors each day, we are looking forward to providing people of all ages with a safe and fun environment this winter to learn about the wonders of the ocean,” said Vikki N. Spruill, President, and CEO.

Certain aspects of the Aquarium experience are limited for hygiene and social distancing reasons. The Shark and Ray Touch tank remains view-only, while the Edge of the Sea Touch Tank and Science of Sharks exhibits are closed.

The Aquarium After Dark series will continue with extended Friday night hours and upcoming theme nights will include Winter Waters on February 5 and Love at the Aquarium on February 12.

The health and safety measures the aquarium will follow include: