New England Fentanyl Strike Force expanded to combat the opioid epidemic

More than $3.8 million in Federal grant funding to be used by AG’s Office and Massachusetts State Police to further work of New England Fentanyl Strike Force.

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office was awarded a $3.8 million federal grant that will be used to as part of the AG’s New England Fentanyl Strike Force to expand efforts to combat the opioid epidemic and disrupt and dismantle drug and fentanyl trafficking throughout New England.

The Anti-Heroin Task Force grant program was established to help combat illegal drug trafficking and address substance disorder by improving investigations and establishing and enhancing multijurisdictional task forces, including the Massachusetts State Police.

“For five years, the New England Fentanyl Strike Force has done significant work disrupting and dismantling illicit trafficking operations and taking heroin and fentanyl off of our streets,” said AG Healey. “We are grateful to receive this federal grant to enhance collaboration among law enforcement in combating this growing crisis.”

“The task force model of combating narcotics trafficking, and the street violence and fatal overdoses that it brings with it, has proven successful time and again.” said Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police. “This grant will further our multi-jurisdictional partnerships to interdict traffickers, stem the associated violence, and reduce supply of the drugs to those who battle addiction.”

In 2016, the New England Fentanyl Strike Force was created using a $1 million Anti-Heroin Task Force grant, and has been reinforced since then with a $3 million grant in 2018 and a $2.6 million grant in 2019, which have expanded ongoing multistate and cross-jurisdictional investigations.

The New England Fentanyl Strike Force has seized:

More than 400 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl

Nearly 50,000 opioid pills

125 firearms

Millions of dollars in cash

Arrested 532 suspects, primarily for trafficking heroin, fentanyl, and opioid pills

Members of the New England Fentanyl Strike Force: