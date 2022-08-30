WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We have a holiday weekend coming up and that means travel headaches.

AAA is expecting heavy traffic Friday and Sunday afternoon. New England was a top-five destination among AAA members according to survey data along with Orlando, Italy, Las Vegas, and Ireland. Only 31 percent of survey respondents said they plan to travel and 70 percent said that inflation played a role in their travel decisions this year.

Despite that, more than 12 million people are planning to catch flights this weekend. The worst airports for delays this year are Chicago Midway, Baltimore Washington International, Newark Liberty, and airports in Florida “in general.”

“Downloading your carrier’s app—as well as an app for an alternate carrier—is a step all travelers should take, and may provide you with the best tool for rebooking a flight as expeditiously as possible on your phone,” says Mary Maguire, Director of Public and Government Affairs. “Having that app handy, and using it quickly, could help you avoid a long delay.”

“Catching the first flight in the morning–and packing a carry-on bag rather than checking a bag can help travelers avoid delays and lost luggage,” says Cyndi Zesk, Vice President of Travel at AAA Northeast. “And purchasing travel insurance to protect your investment is now more important than ever.”