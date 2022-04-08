Mass. (WWLP) – Friday the Baker Polito Administration announced an additional 4.5 million dollars in grants to organizations working in communities impacted by COVID-19.

The funding is intended to increase accessibility and access to resources by increasing vaccine

awareness and acceptance throughout the Commonwealth, especially now as companies

develop the fourth dose of the vaccine. 22news talked to people about how they feel about the availability of these resources.

Bob Theroux of Holyoke told 22News, “I think it’s a positive thing, it’s definitely going to attack the virus and hopefully kill it off. You have to make the resources available to the people and you have to advertise that they are available.”

There has been an uptick in local COVID cases and these funds will help and continue to provide the resources needed to stop the spread.