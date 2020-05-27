New guidelines will allow high schools to hold outdoor graduation ceremonies

BOSTON (WWLP) – New state guidelines allow high schools to hold in-person, outdoor graduation ceremonies starting July 19th with certain safety precautions in place.

This includes limiting attendance to graduates and their immediate family members, with pre-registration required, and prohibiting hugging or hand-shaking during a ceremony. Ceremonies should also be kept as short as possible and mask are required.

Schools have been closed since March which has caused seniors to miss dozens of events, including graduation.

Local senior Morgan Sanborn told 22News, “I would love to have an outdoor ceremony. I think it would be really nice to see my classmates for the last time before we all go to college.”

Governor Charlie Baker announced plans for a June 9 virtual high school commencement ceremony.

It will feature remarks from Gov. Baker, Patriots, Red Sox and Celtics players, as well as actor Steve Carell and a Boston Pops Orchestra performance.