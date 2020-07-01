New Hampshire fireworks stores seeing many out of state customers

HINSDALE, New Hampshire (WWLP) – More people are going to neighboring states to buy fireworks before the Fourth of July.

Greenfield is only 30 minutes from the nearest fireworks shop and while it’s legal for Massachusetts residents to go to New Hampshire and buy fireworks, it is illegal for them to transport them back to this state and use them.

The coronavirus pandemic has many people rethinking their Fourth of July plans. Due to some communities canceling independence day celebrations, some people have taken matters into their owns hands which includes fireworks. For one man fireworks are part of his annual celebration.

“We’re just gonna have fun family backyard stuff happen. We’re coming here [Phantom Fireworks] for the magic comet. I called here earlier about a month ago and they remembered me from my obsession last year,” Massachusetts resident, Steve Touloumtzis told 22News.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts without a professional license but many people come to New Hampshire to purchase and use them back home. Store employees at Phantom Fireworks in New Hampshire told 22News that COVID-19 has increased people wanting to buy fireworks.

“We’ve been swamped. This past week or so has just been crazy. We’ve had so many sales. I think because of COVID canceling all the firework shows and in all the towns and everything people are just coming here to do their own,” head cashier at Phantom Fireworks, James Pratt told 22News.

One couple from Massachusetts told 22News that sparklers are a part of their celebrations. but this year they wanted something more. “It’s actually the first time I’ve been able to get real fireworks. You could always get the sparklers and stuff so we came here to get some good stuff,” the Massachusetts residents told us.

Local police have added more patrols to curb the use of fireworks recently. In Massachusetts, you can be fined between $10 and $100 for the use of fireworks and sparklers. According to the state, the week of July 4th is one of the busiest times of the year for firework-related fires.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey is sending a cease and desist letter to Phantom Fireworks demanding they stop sending advertisements to Massachusetts residents after many residents have been receiving advertisements in the mail recently.