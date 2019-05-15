New Hampshire State Supreme Court hears from both sides on Northern Pass

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) – The New Hampshire Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments over a controversial project that would bring hydropower from Canada to markets in southern New England.

Last year, the state’s Site Evaluation Committee denied the project known as Northern Pass over concerns from several communities and environmentalists that it would harm the region’s tourism industry and hurt property values. The company behind the project, Eversource, argued the committee failed to consider all the evidence and misapplied its own rules.

The ruling prompted Massachusetts to abandon its plans to get clean energy from the $1.6 billion project, which calls for constructing a 192-mile (308-kilometer) transmission line to bring 1,090 megawatts of hydropower from Canada to New England. Eversource wants the court to remand the case back to the committee for reconsideration.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.