BOSTON (WWLP) – The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday a new hotline for Massachusetts residents to report hate-based incidents.

Residents can call 1-83-END-H8-NOW (1-833-634-8669) and are encouraged to leave their contact information but may also remain anonymous. The hotline is available in English, Spanish, Cantonese and French at this time.

United State Attorney Rachael Rollins says the new “End Hate Now” hotline encourages all residents to report “incidents of hate, potential hate crimes, or concerns regarding individuals believed to be espousing the hate-filled views or actions we learn of far too often in the wake of mass shootings and/or acts of hate-based violent extremism.”

“With the uptick in horrific mass-shootings and unimaginable acts of racially motivated violent extremism we have seen across our country, people are scared. In Massachusetts, we have recently seen multiple incidents of groups espousing deeply offensive and hurtful ideologies displayed on our streets,” said U.S. Attorney Rollins. “I am asking people – when you see hate, call this number and let us know. If you have serious concerns about a loved one, a friend, or even an acquaintance, call this number and let us know. We have dedicated resources to these important issues and stand ready to act when necessary. This too is a vitally important form of community policing.”

Hate crimes are defined as illegal acts committed based on a victim’s perceived or actual race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, or disability. Beliefs, distasteful ideologies, advocacy of political or social positions, use of discriminatory rhetoric, or the general philosophic embrace of biased or hate-filled beliefs are not considered hate crimes.