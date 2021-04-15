New hotline created to report domestic abuse

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new, unique resource to help prevent domestic violence goes live on Monday morning in western Massachusetts.

The “Ten to Ten” hotline is a free, confidential helpline for people who abuse or may abuse their intimate partner and want to stop.

It will be the first helpline of its kind in the United States.

The helpline will be open from 10 in the morning to 10 in the evening, every day of the year, and the number is 877-898-3411.

The project is part of a national movement working to increase non-criminal responses to intimate partner violence.

A local collaboration between Pioneer Valley planning commission, Behavioral Health Network, and Growing a New Heart is making it possible.