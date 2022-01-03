New laws going into effect in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The new year means some new laws have gone into effect in Massachusetts.

The state minimum wage has increased to $14.25 cents per hour, that’s an increase from last year’s minimum wage of $13.50 cents per hour. Tipped workers will also see their hourly wage go up to a minimum of $6.15 cents per hour.

Also going up is the state’s benefit for Paid Family and Medical Leave. Maximum weekly benefits are increasing from $850 to more than $1,000.

Finally, a voter-approved animal welfare law designed to improve conditions for egg-laying hens and for pigs is set to take effect. That law was modified at the end of last year, changing standards to the amount of space required for hens.