New Massachusetts COVID-19 guidelines: What are the rules and penalties?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s new COVID-19 safety guidelines will take effect at midnight, so what are the rules and the penalties if you break them?

Part of these guidelines are just an advisory for residents so that can’t be enforced. But in Chicopee, police will make sure businesses are closing on time.

As COVID-19 cases rise, the state is making sure residents time at home does as well.

This is the last night you’ll be able to dine in at a restaurant past 9:30 because businesses will have to closed by that time each night, and residents are being urged to be in their homes by 10 p.m. until 5 a.m.

“It’s going to be very difficult to enforce but Chicopee PD will be out and enforcing the businesses that choose not to close we are hopeful that everyone will comply,” said Chicopee Mayor John Vieu.

The 9:30 p.m. curfew also applies to a number of other businesses including liquor stores, casinos, and gyms. Here’s a list of the other changes you’ll be waking up to in the morning:

Everyone over the age of 5 will have to wear a face-covering at all times outdoors – regardless of social distancing.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 10 people

Outdoor gatherings 25 people

All gatherings must end by 9:30 p.m.

You may have also received a text message on Thursday warning you of the serious risk of COVID-19, it was from the state.