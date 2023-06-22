BOSTON (WWLP) – The state has created two new online hubs for LGBTQ+ mental and behavioral health resources.

These resource hubs will offer Massachusetts residents information on finding local groups and providers with LGBTQ-specific and LGBTQ-sensitive care, online and in-person support groups, LGBTQ-specific activities and opportunities, information on national LGBTQ+ supports and connection to Massachusetts’ network of mental health care.

A variety of specialized services and supports for LGBTQ+ individuals and LGBTQ+ youth, including therapeutic support, substance use treatment, community-based resources, and more are available.

“We want LGBTQ+ children, adults, and families to know they are loved, safe, and celebrated in Massachusetts,” said Governor Maura Healey. “As other states move to restrict support and resources for LGBTQ+ residents, we are protecting and expanding them. In Massachusetts, we know that love is love and we will continue to lead the country in the protection and promotion of LGBTQ+ care.”

For additional information and to explore the resource hubs go to the Mass.gov website.