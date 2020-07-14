New online portal helps you report businesses not complying with Covid-19 guidelines

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts residents now have an easier way to report businesses not complying with Covid-19 safety guidelines.

The Baker Administration unveiled a new online portal through the state’s website that links you directly to your local health department and the Department of Labor Standards so you can report a business not compliant with Covid-19 workplace safety guidelines.

According to the state’s website, the Department of Labor Standards will contact you within three days if officials open an investigation into the business. If DLS finds a violation they’ll make sure Covid-19 safety protocols are enforced.

Governor Charlie Baker said this new online portal is a way to promote accountability as the state continues to re-open.

Jeanne Galloway Director of the West Springfield Department of Public Health told 22News, “A lot of the complaints we are getting are about proper mask-wearing, who does, who doesn’t, and when. Are people social distancing? Is there a six-foot space between people? Are you watching that or maintaining that distance yourself, as well as other people?”

Galloway added that the West Springfield Department of Public Health has already received thousands of calls since the beginning of the pandemic.

In the news conference announcing the new online portal, Gov. Baker added that businesses across Massachusetts have been very cooperative and continue to remain compliant with safety rules.