BOSTON (WWLP) – An agreement has been reached with the Massachusetts Trial Court to resolve allegations that its drug court violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by discriminating against individuals with Opioid Use Disorder.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, the complaint indicated, as a condition of participating in drug court, participants were ordered or pressured to stop taking their lawfully prescribed Medication for Opioid Use Disorder (MOUD), without an individualized assessment by a medical professional.

Drug court personnel also, with no medical training, required or pressured drug court participants to specifically and exclusively take Vivitrol as a condition of participation in drug court, without regard to whether a health professional recommended that specific treatment option over others.

An agreement was reached after a complaint was filed with the U.S. Attorney’s Office that the Trial Court discriminated against drug court participants taking MOUD. These types of medication are FDA-approved prescribed by licensed medical providers and include buprenorphine (Suboxone), methadone and naltrexone (Vivitrol).

“The opioid crisis has impacted nearly every household and family unit in the Commonwealth. My family is no exception. Sadly, in Massachusetts per capita rates of opioid-related deaths are above the national average. To combat this public health crisis we need to be doing everything possible to save lives. That includes ensuring access to all forms of medical treatment for OUD,” said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins. “We commend the Massachusetts Trial Court for working with us to implement a policy that sets a standard for other state courts across our country to follow. This policy helps ensure that the court system leaves MOUD treatment decisions to trained and licensed medical professionals.”

A new policy will be implemented in all 25 of the Massachusetts drug courts of the following: