BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Attorney General’s office has released a new report on the top consumer issues in the state and the efforts made to help residents with those issues.

National Consumer Protection Week is March 6-12. As part of the national effort, the AG’s office issued the Consumer Advocacy Report, highlighting their successful efforts to assist and protect consumers, significant challenges residents faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, and complaint trends from 2021.

The AG’s office is also offering several events for residents on issues including identity theft, robocalls, housing assistance, landlord-tenant rights, the unauthorized practice of immigration law, and home improvement contracting scams.

According to the report, the AG’s Consumer Advocacy & Response Division (CARD) received more than 24,000 consumer complaints and returned more than $7.2 million to consumers. The top complaints in 2021 involved auto, housing, home improvement, and solar energy issues. Additionally the office continued to receive complaints related to the COVID-19 public health crisis, including cancelled vacations, air travel, and events.

If you have a consumer complaint, file a complaint online or call the Attorney General’s Consumer Hotline at 617-727-8400.