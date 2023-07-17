SPENCER, Mass. (WWLP) – The widow of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran received a new roof courtesy of the nationwide Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The roof was replaced in Spencer last week at the home of Jean Belford, spouse of late U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Cecil Carl Belford, from Red Dog’s Roofing. Jean was selected through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester.

Photo from Andrew Bowyer at Coyne PR

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and Red Dog’s Roofing donated their labor for the home located on Buteau Road in Spencer on Thursday. The national program from Owens Corning has contractors around the country to replace and guarantee new roofs for more than 450 veterans since 2016.