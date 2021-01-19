New school rules for hybrid, remote learning in Massachusetts take effect today

(WWLP) – Starting Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will require schools to have minimum times for live and remote instruction.

The Department adopted the amendments on an “emergency basis” at the December 15 meeting of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.



Districts and schools with a hybrid learning model must provide students with access to at least 35 hours of “live instruction” over a ten school day period or 3.5 hours a day.

Live instruction means the combination of in-person and remote synchronous instruction. Synchronous instruction, is learning that is done by a teacher and that happens in real-time with other students, such as during live, whole-class instruction, and small group work.

Students must have an opportunity to interact with educators each school day, including a required daily “live” check-in between students and educators.

Schools with a remote learning model must provide students with access to at least 40 hours of synchronous instruction over a ten school day period including time every day. Any district that does not comply or receive a waiver by Tuesday will be required to make up any time missed due to non-compliance by the end of the school year.

Here is a list of what counts as synchronous instruction:

Live online classes that the teacher leads for the whole class, which may include breakout rooms for students to complete tasks and activities with access to the teacher.

Livestreaming of in-person instruction accessed by remote students.

Small group instruction while students are learning remotely. In this model, a teacher is present online with their class, working with small groups of students in turn while the remaining students engage in independent or small group work. Students should be able to signal to the teacher that they need support.

Does not count as synchronous instruction: