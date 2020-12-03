New shopping hours for Christmas and New Year’s at Stop & Shop stores

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Stop & Shop has announced new hours for Massachusetts residents who wish to shop during the holidays.

Christmas Eve Hours

On Christmas Eve, the stores will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., online shopping services will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Fuel stations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Stop & Shop Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

On Christmas Day All Stop & Shop services in Massachusetts will be closed.

New Year’s Eve Hours

On New Year’s Eve stores will be open to customers from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and online shopping services will be available from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Fuel stations will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Stop & Shop Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

New Year’s Day Hours

On New Year’s Day Stores, fuel stations, and online shopping services will be available for their regular hours, and Stop & Shop Pharmacies will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.