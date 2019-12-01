1  of  59
Closings and Delays
439th Air Lift Wing Westover Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Basketball Hall of Fame Calvary Baptist Church-Easthampton Chicopee Public Schools Easthampton Public Schools Emily Williston Mem. Library & Museum Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Gorse Children's Center Granby Schools Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Trinity Parish-Westfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hulmes Transportation Services J. Polep Distribution Services LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns Lilly Library MacDuffie School Mahar Regional High School Mountain View Baptist Church Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Phoenix Charter Academy Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Providence MMTP Quabbin Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Side by Side Presch & Child Care Ctr Smith College Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools South Hadley Town Hall Springdale Education Center Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish-Northampton St. Mary's Westfield Trinity United Methodist Church United Cong. Church-UCC Holyoke Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield State University Westover Air Base Willie Ross School for the Deaf

New state law extends health coverage for former foster youth

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
How would new healthcare bill impact Massachusetts?

BOSTON (AP) — Young adults who had been in the custody of the state will maintain health insurance coverage until their 26th birthday under a new Massachusetts law.

MassHealth, the state’s Medicaid program, will provide the coverage for the former foster youth. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker signed the bill on Tuesday.

The new law also seeks to improve the accuracy of health insurance provider directories.

Supporters of the law say out-of-date and inaccurate directories make it difficult for people — especially individuals with behavioral health conditions — to find timely care.

Health Care For All Executive Director Amy Rosenthal said maintaining health coverage is particularly challenging for young adults formerly involved with the Department of Children and Families.

The new law is also designed to help families with children facing complex medical challenges.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Watch Live 7PM: Sunday Night Football

Severe Weather Alert

Toys for Tots

More Toys for Tots