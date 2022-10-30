CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.

Massachusetts DEP is expanding its waste disposal bans to include textiles and mattresses, to encourage people to use existing recycling programs. People and businesses in Massachusetts dispose of approximately 230,000 tons of textiles annually, which is six times more than the amount that is recycled.

Recycled textile items can be re-worn or converted into recycled fiber products, such as car-seat stuffing or insulation. On top of clothes, more than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are discarded each year.

They can be disassembled and recycled into carpet, industrial oil filters, metal scrap, and even landscaping mulch. If you have to get rid of a mattress, 96 cities and towns in Massachusetts participate in the state’s mattress recycling grant program.

Finally, the new ban also lowers the amount of commercial organic and food waste. Bay Staters throw away around one million tons of food waste per year that could be donated, composted, or used as animal feed instead. This is all part of the state’s 2030 solid waste master plan, which aims to reduce disposal state-wide by 30% over the next decade, and by 90% by 2050.