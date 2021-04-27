New vehicles purchased during inspection outage have until Friday to obtain sticker

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The inspection sticker stations reopened on April 17, after a malware attack causing a halt in vehicles getting new inspections that are required in Massachusetts.

Inspection stations in Massachusetts have been unable to provide services since March 30 due to an outage caused by a malware attack against the vendor, Applus Technologies. The RMV has advised police about the ongoing issues and they ask that drivers with expired stickers not get fined or ticketed until the problem is fixed.

The RMV is allowing a grace period for the following specific motor vehicle inspection requirements:

If you purchased a vehicle between March 23, 2021 and April 16, 2021: You have until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection sticker.

You have until April 30, 2021, to obtain an inspection sticker. If your inspection sticker expired in March or April 2021 : You have until May 31, 2021, to obtain an inspection sticker

: You have until May 31, 2021, to obtain an inspection sticker If you are in a 60-day retest period: You will receive one extra day for each day the system was offline.

The Attorney General’s Office is also providing information that allows a consumer to return a purchased vehicle if it fails inspection, that auto dealerships should use the RMV’s grace period for affected consumers and allow consumers 14 days from the date of their inspection to exercise their rights under the Lemon Aid Law, should a consumer’s vehicle fail inspection within the RMV’s grace period.

To obtain a refund under the state’s lemon aid law, a consumer can obtain a refund for the purchased vehicle if it fails inspection within seven days from the date of sale, and the cost of repairs is more than 10 percent of the purchase price. Consumers then have 14 days from the date of sale to return the vehicle and provide the seller with a statement detailing why the vehicle failed inspection, as well as include an estimate of the cost of repairs.

“In light of this unexpected complication at the RMV, we want to make sure that consumers have the information they need to fully exercise their rights when buying a car, and to put auto dealerships on notice about their legal obligations in this unprecedented situation,” said AG Healey. “We don’t want consumers to be stuck with a defective vehicle through no fault of their own, and we encourage them to contact our office if they have questions.”