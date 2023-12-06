BOSTON, Mass. (SHNS)–Five turbines are fully installed for the Vineyard Wind project and while officials expect power will come online in Massachusetts by the end of the year, the offshore wind project is no longer poised to be the first of its kind in the nation to launch.

Avangrid, the energy giant behind the project, said Wednesday it completed work on the first five GE Haliade-X turbines that will become operational as soon as they clear final tests and an offshore substation is energized. Officials projected the turbines will start running by the end of the year, generating enough power for about 30,000 Massachusetts homes.

Another 57 turbines are set to be built as part of the 806-megawatt Vineyard Wind project, which will be the first offshore wind installation to deliver power to Massachusetts and once fully operational will power more than 400,000 homes and businesses.

“Our team has worked tremendously hard, through nights, weekends, and holidays to put us in the position to deliver the first power from Avangrid’s nation-leading Vineyard Wind 1 project before the end of the year,” Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra said in a statement. “Today, we have fully installed the first five turbines of this historic project, representing a new frontier for climate action and the clean energy revolution in the United States. We look forward to working through the final technical requirements and flipping the switch to deliver these first green electrons to 30,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts, proving that with skill, expertise, and perseverance, the dream of offshore wind in America is real.”

While the Bay State once positioned itself as a national leader on offshore wind, neighboring New York appears to have beat it to the podium on Wednesday when South Fork Wind officially began transmitting power to Long Island from its first few turbines. Like Vineyard Wind, the remainder of the installation is still under construction.

South Fork Wind and its parent company, Orsted, on Wednesday announced they became “the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in federal waters to begin ‘powering up’ in the United States,” rolling out statements in celebration from Gov. Kathy Hochul, other elected officials, and environmental and labor group leaders.

“The nation is watching New York as we once again take the lead in offshore wind and continue to trailblaze toward a more sustainable future for New York’s communities,” said New York Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez.

Vineyard Wind officials initially projected its first turbines would start generating power by mid-October, then delayed that forecast to some time by the end of the year.

Massachusetts policymakers have struggled to lock in lofty visions for the offshore wind industry. Two years ago, the state had about 3,200 megawatts of wind power in its pipeline, but developers behind the SouthCoast Wind and Commonwealth Wind projects withdrew, saying they could no longer afford to finance and build the installations under previously agreed contracts.